Lady Antebellum, Thomas Rhett and more join St. Jude's 2019 "This Shirt Saves Lives" campaign

ABC/Image Group LAThomas Rhett, Lady Antebellum and Florida Georgia Line are among the country stars supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's third annual "This Shirt Saves Lives" campaign, launching today.

The campaign features a variety of celebrities donning a charcoal gray shirt with the phrase "This Shirt Saves Lives" written in white lettering, all of them posting photos of themselves wearing the shirt across social media. The initiative began in 2017 and has achieved more than one billion online impressions.

The campaign's goal is to encourage people to become monthly donors to the hospital that provides treatment for children who have cancer. A majority of St. Jude's funding comes from donors, making it so children who need treatment and their families never receive a bill from the hospital.

"Throughout our career we have been fortunate enough to see firsthand the positive impact St. Jude has had and continues have for so many children and their families," Hillary Scott of Lady A says. "As a band and as parents, this organization is near and dear to our hearts and we will continue to advocate for them any chance we can."

Little Big Town, Darius Rucker and Cole Swindell are also participating in the campaign alongside other celebrities including Jennifer Anniston, Modern Family star Sofia Vergara and Good Morning America host Michael Strahan.

