Lady Antebellum toasts "Champagne Night" on 'The Voice' tonight

Lady Antebellum is appearing on The Voice tonight.

The superstar trio will bring their current single, "Champagne Night," to the show's season 18 finale in the form of a virtual, at-home performance.

They'll be in good company, as Bon Jovi and the Jonas Brothers are also slated to perform, along with sets by current The Voice coaches Blake Shelton, who will unite with girlfriend and former show coach Gwen Stefani, as well as Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas.

Lady A recorded "Champagne Night" after selecting the song during their appearance on Songland, marking the first time a song from that show has become a radio single. It follows their previous single, "What I'm Leaving For."

The Voice airs at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

