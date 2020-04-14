Lady Antebellum's bubbly with upbeat new song, "Champagne Night"

ABC/Chris Hollo

ABC/Chris HolloLady Antebellum deliver a shot of positive energy with their new song, "Champagne Night."

Lady A co-wrote "Champagne Night" during the season two premiere of the NBC show Songland Monday night with mentor and revered Nashville songwriter Shane McAnally and aspiring writer Madeline Merlo.

The song raises a glass to a lively night at a hometown bar where the idea of "fancy" means endless beer and fun.

"Don't need doubles and bubbles/To get in all kinds of trouble/Out in the country/Don't need a crystal chandelier to have a real good time/Drinkin' beer on a champagne night," the trio sings over a bubbly melody of bright guitar and hand claps.

Additionally, the social distancing-friendly video features a compilation of clips of the group singing the track from their respective homes, alongside a cast of characters who also lip sync to the energetic tune. Highlights include Dave Haywood dancing with his dog, Charles Kelley using a wine bottle as a guitar, and Hillary Scott's husband and sister making an appearance wearing inflatable blue costumes.

Florida Georgia Line and Martina McBride are among the other country stars who will work with burgeoning songwriters on Songland this season.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.