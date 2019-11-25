Lady Antebellum’s 'Ocean' earns the group the biggest first-week streams of their career

It’s been quite the week for Lady Antebellum, following the November 15 release of their seventh studio album, Ocean.
Not only has the album debuted to rousing critical acclaim and a host of TV appearances, but it's officially marked a personal best for the group in first week streams.
Ocean has netted over eight million streams, is the week’s #1 best-selling country album, and has claimed the #2 spot on the Billboard Country Albums chart. The project is also sitting at the top of the iTunes sales chart.
Ocean is heating up country radio, too: Its first single, “What if I Never Get Over You,” is a top-five hit and climbing. Lady A performed that song at the 2019 CMA Awards as a poignant duet with pop superstar Halsey.
