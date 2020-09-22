Lady A's Hillary Scott is finding "peace" and a "reset" for "mind and heart" in TR's "Be a Light"

ABC/Image Group LA

Lady A‘s Hillary Scott has been pulling double duty lately, as she’s not only climbing the chart with her band’s “Champagne Night,” but also with her contribution to Thomas Rhett‘s uplifting “Be a Light.”

“It was an honor,” she says of singing on the hit with Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, and Christian artist Chris Tomlin.

“I said this the other day, once I heard that the song went number one,” Hillary continues. “But it’s almost like God gave Thomas Rhett a message that he knew the world would need months later.”

“So to be asked to be a part of that,” she adds, “towards the tail end of last year, to then record it, and to see just what this song has done — I mean, gosh, it’s been one that I go to just to find peace and kind of reset my mind and heart in just the midst of everything that’s been going on over these last several months.”

As a second generation country star just like TR — Hillary’s mom is Linda Davis, while TR’s dad is Rhett Akins — Hillary couldn’t be happier for her friend’s success.

“It’s his sixteenth number one,” she tells ABC Audio. “I mean, it’s just so incredible to see his career, just the trajectory it’s been on. And to be a part of it is truly just — I’m just really thankful I got invited.”

“Be a Light” is nominated for Musical Event of the Year at November’s 54th CMA Awards.

By Stephen Hubbard

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.