Lady A’s Hillary Scott will talk family life in the season premiere of 'The Big Interview' next month

Courtesy of AXS TV

The Big Interview with Dan Rather returns to AXS TV next month, and they’re kicking things off in country style: Lady A‘s Hillary Scott and her husband, Chris Tyrrell, will sit down for the premiere episode of a season dedicated to musical families.



Married since 2012, the couple have since become parents to their eldest daughter, Eisele, and twin girls Betsy and Emory. Their love story inspired Lady A’s 2011 single, “Just a Kiss.” In a first look at their sit-down for The Big Interview, Chris discusses his transition from life in music as Lady A’s drummer to life as a full-time stay-at-home dad.



Other guests slated to appear during the family-focused ninth season include Jason Isbell and wife Amanda Shires, John Fogerty and his children, Michelle Branch and her husband Patrick Carney, and more.



The Big Interview kicks off with Hillary and Chris’ episode on April 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET.





By Carena Liptak

