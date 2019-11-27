Lady A’s Parody for Thanksgiving!

Lady Antebellum has dropped a parody of “Old Town Road” just in time for Thanksgiving! The song is called “Turkey Mode.” With a catchy hook like I’m gonna slap this thing into turkey mode/I’m gonna eat ’til I can’t no more… The song will surely become a Thanksgiving tradition.

Also, If you run into issues with your turkey just know the Butterball Turkey Hotline is standing by to help you out! Despite the internet and YouTube, the hotline has been going strong for 38 years out of an office in suburban Chicago. Over 100,000 people still use the hotline for help with their culinary skills. The hotline runs from November 1 through Christmas Eve, so don’t feel guilty if you need an extra hand!