Laine Hardy to perform on 'American Idol' as last season’s reigning champ

Reigning American Idol victor Laine Hardy is set to return to the show on Sunday, delivering a performance of "Life is a Highway" as part of the singing competition's special "Disney Night" episode. Laine's appearance will be virtual, as American Idol has adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic by showcasing each contestant's performance from their homes.

“Life is a Highway” is likely a familiar tune for Disney fans: Rascal Flatts’ rendition of the tune was used in the 2006 movie Cars.

Since winning the top spot on American Idol’s Season 17, Laine has been busy. He relocated to Nashville and partnered with Jason Aldean’s producer Michael Knox to work on a new batch of songs, digging into his love of traditional country and pride for his home state of Louisiana.

The singer recently released the first two tunes from that batch of new music, including the single “Ground I Grew Up On” as well as the hard-partying, good-times anthem, “Let There Be Country.”

The rising performer is also in the midst of a virtual tour, which will continue through May 20. Each stop finds Laine partnering with different outlets to livestream concerts, with views topping 1.5 million so far.

