Laine Hardy to perform virtual show to raise money for the Red Cross

Laine Hardy is hosting a livestream concert to benefit the American Red Cross.

The American Idol winner is using his musical talents to give back to those affected by Hurricane Sally and Hurricane Laura, the latter of which brought devastating damage to Laine’s home state of Louisiana.

During the livestream event on Monday, September 28, Laine will perform such songs as “Ground I Grew Up On” and “Tiny Town” while encouraging fans to donate to Red Cross efforts to help people recover from natural disasters.

“Hurricane Laura hit west of my hometown and me and my family stayed safe and did not have any damage. So many others here in Louisiana cannot say the same,” Laine reflects in a statement.

“And last week the Gulf Coast was hit by Hurricane Sally, these are really tough times for so many and I’m honored to work with American Red Cross to help out any way I can,” he adds.

The event is free to view and will stream on the singer’s website beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

