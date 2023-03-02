Lainey Wilson dedicates her ‘Billboard’ Rulebreaker Award to women who challenge the status quo﻿

Christopher Polk for Billboard

Lainey Wilson was awarded the Billboard Rulebreaker Award on Wednesday, March 1, at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music event in Los Angeles.

Accepting the award from her Yellowstone co-star Piper Perabo shortly after performing her single “Heart Like a Truck,” Lainey noted how “absolutely insane” it felt before giving an empowering speech.

“This award right here is for all the women who do things their way. The ones who are not afraid to go against the grain and paint outside of the lines. The ones who take ‘no’ on the nose and somehow turn it into a ‘yes,'” Lainey said, per Billboard. “This s*** is not for the faint of heart. All the women who are coming on this stage and in this room here tonight being honored can testify.”

Also present at the celebration were artists Lana Del Ray, TWICE and SZA, who was awarded the prestigious Billboard Woman of the Year Award.

