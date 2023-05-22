Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban shine on ‘American Idol’ finale

ABC/Eric McCandless

Country music was well represented on the American Idol season 21 finale on Sunday, May 21.

Ex-judge and music superstar Keith Urban returned to the Idol stage to mentor finalists Iam Tongi, Megan Danielle and Colin Stough. Keith also performed his jubilant song “Wild Hearts,” while Iam, Megan and Colin delivered covers of Keith’s “Making Memories of Us,” “God Whispered Your Name” and “Stupid Boy,” respectively.

Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll teamed up for their recently released duet, “Save Me,” which they debuted on the 2023 ACM Awards stage. Additionally, Lainey performed “Heart Like a Truck” with season 21 contestants Marybeth Byrd and Warren Peay; Oliver Steele joined Jelly Roll for his single “NEED A FAVOR”; and judge Luke Bryan enlisted Colin for a duet of his new single, “But I Got A Beer In My Hand.”

The night concluded with Iam crowned the season 21 American Idol winner, with Megan finishing as the runner-up and Colin as the second runner-up.

