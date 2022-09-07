Lainey Wilson leads 56th CMA Awards noms; Chris Stapleton, Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde not far behind

CMA

The nominations for the 56th Annual CMA Awards are out now, with newcomer Lainey Wilson leading the pack, with six nods. Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will host the show which airs live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 9 on ABC. Here’s a rundown of this year’s contenders:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Single of the Year

“Buy Dirt” — Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

“half of my hometown” — Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

“‘Til You Can’t” — Cody Johnson

“You Should Probably Leave — Chris Stapleton

Album of the Year

Growin’ Up — Luke Combs

Humble Quest — Maren Morris

Palomino — Miranda Lambert

Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ — Lainey Wilson

Time, Tequila & Therapy — Old Dominion

Song of the Year

“Buy Dirt” — Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce

“Sand in My Boots” — Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

“Things a Man Oughta Know” — Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave” — Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

Musical Event of the Year

“Beers on Me” — Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY

“If I Didn’t Love You” — Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Longneck Way to Go” — Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

“Never Say Never” — Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Music Video of the Year

“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault) — Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)

“Longneck Way to Go” — Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

“Never Say Never” — Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

“‘Til You Can’t” — Cody Johnson

New Artist of the Year

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson

