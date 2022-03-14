Lainey Wilson, LoCash & more added to Brian Kelley’s ‘May We All’ musical

ABC

The first round of guest artists appearing in the upcoming country music musical May We All has been unveiled.

Co-produced by Florida Georgia Line‘s Brian Kelley, May We All tells the story of Jenna Coates, a singer from the fictional town of Harmony, Tennessee, with dreams to make it big in Nashville. But along the way, she faces a series of setbacks that send her back to her small hometown, where she rediscovers who she is.

The score includes generations of country music, with songs by Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert,Chris Stapleton, Dolly Parton and many more.

May We All will premiere at Tennessee Performing Arts Center in June, with several of Brian’s fellow country artists slated to fill the rotating cast role of Bailey Stone throughout the month, with each guest star performing as the character on their respective date.

“One Big Country Song” hitmakers LoCash will open the show as Bailey on June 7, with Breland taking over the role on June 8. Lainey Wilson will perform on June 14, with Lindsay Ell filling the role on June 22.

Danielle Bradbery, Jamie O’Neal and former American Idol contestants Trent Harmon and Caleb Lee Hutchinson are among the other artists who will take part in the production.

May We All will run at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville from June 7 to July 17.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.