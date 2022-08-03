Lainey Wilson returns to the road following her father’s health crisis: “I have seen the power of prayer”

ABC

Lainey Wilson will be back on the road this weekend after taking some time off due to a family emergency surrounding her father’s health.

“I just want you to know that I have seen the power of prayer start to work miracles,” the “Heart Like a Truck” singer told fans in a video update. “Every single prayer, every single heart has been felt by me and my family.”

When she first canceled shows, Lainey asked fans to pray for her family, subsequently posting a picture of herself with her father. In response, the “support and outreach has been unreal,” she goes on to say in her update.

Lainey’s dad is still in the ICU in Houston, so he’s got a long road to recovery ahead of him, but the singer says the best way she can honor him is by going back to doing what she does best.

“As much as I want to spend time, every minute of every hour, by my daddy’s side, and my family’s side, I know that he takes pride in hard work. So that’s what I’m gonna do,” she continues. “So I’ll be back out on the road this weekend, singing every note for him and making him proud.”

Lainey has a busy calendar ahead of her: She’s scheduled to perform with Jon Pardi through the fall and will pick up with Luke Combs’ Middle of Somewhere Tour in October.

