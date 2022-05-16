Lainey Wilson shares how she has a “Heart Like a Truck” in new single

ABC

Lainey Wilson is giving fans a taste of her new single, “Heart Like a Truck.”

The hit singer has announced that “Heart Like a Truck” will be dropping on Friday. She’s starting off the week by treating fans with a listen into the chorus. The lyrics find her comparing her heart to a worn down truck that’s been dragged through the mud, “runs on dreams and gasoline,” and is just looking for love to heal it.

“It’s as good as it is tough/I got a heart like a truck,” she proclaims in the hook.

“I love seeing how excited y’all are for this song! Let’s gooo!” Lainey champions in the caption alongside the video.

The Louisiana native has been performing the song live during recent shows. “Heart” follows her two back-to-back hits, “Things a Man Oughta Know” and her duet with Cole Swindell, “Never Say Never.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.