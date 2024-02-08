Lainey Wilson teases studio time + new music

Disney/Randy Holmes

Good news, Fast Lainers: Lainey Wilson is working on new music.

The “Heart Like a Truck” singer recently shared a video of her in the studio working on a song called “Country’s Cool Again,” fresh off her career-first Grammy win for Best Country Album.

“Doggone daggummit…. #CountrysCoolAgain,” Lainey captioned the Instagram video, which featured footage of her in the studio working on the song with musicians.

While not much is known about “Country’s Cool Again,” Lainey did tease the song sheet and lyrics, which indicated that she co-wrote the track with Dallas Wilson, Trannie Anderson and Aslan Freeman.

Coming up, Lainey will hit the road on her Country’s Cool Again Tour, which begins May 31 in Nashville. You can grab tickets now at Lainey’s website.

“Wildflowers and Wild Horses” is Lainey’s latest single, and it’s currently in the top 20 of the country charts.

