Lainey Wilson visits Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital: “This right here is why I do what I do”

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Lainey Wilson recently stopped by Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville to chat with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation and perform for their young patients.

“Visiting @VUMCchildren and seeing the work that @RyanFoundation does for these kiddos did my heart some good,” Lainey tweeted alongside a video of her visit. “This right here is why I do what I do. The power of music is so real. I’m happy to get to play a small part in bringing joy into these kids lives every time I stop by.”

The video features footage of Lainey performing to the kids and talking about her powerful visit. “Moments like today make me remember why I’ve wanted to do this, why I started doing this. It’s about using your gift for good. It makes me remember what life is truly all about,” Lainey shares in the clip.

“I’m so honored and blessed to have had the opportunity to stop by here. It’s refilled my cup. These things make me want to do better and be better because of these kiddos,” she adds.

Lainey is on tour all summer playing various headline shows, fairs and festivals. She’s also opening for Luke Combs and Eric Church on various dates. Tickets are available on Lainey’s website.

Lainey’s latest single, “Watermelon Moonshine,” is currently #18 and ascending the country charts.

