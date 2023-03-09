Lainey Wilson wants you to join her new Fast Lainers fan club

ABC

Lainey Wilson has launched a new fan club and is inviting you to be a part of it.

“I figured it was about time we made things official y’all [sparkle emoji] I’m launching a new official fan club for my Fast Lainers,” Lainey wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. “I’ve loved gettin to know and meet y’all, so let’s take it to the next level. There’s so much more I’ll be launching soon with the fan club so y’all become a member now and keep your eyes peeled!”

Lainey’s Fast Lainers fan club has two membership tiers: Premium and Digital. Both will offer fans first access to things like ticket presales, VIP package offers, exclusive Fast Lainers content and online store discounts, while the Premium tier gifts members an exclusive Fast Lainers merchandise item and a chance to purchase a limited edition bone-colored Bell Bottom Country vinyl.

For more information on Lainey’s new fan club and to purchase a membership, visit the Fast Lainers website.

