Lainey Wilson’s celebrating upcoming tour with fan event

ABC

Lainey Wilson is throwing a fan event at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater on Friday, October 27, to celebrate her upcoming Country’s Cool Again Tour going on sale.

The event will feature food trucks, giveaways, a DJ set and more.

Lainey’s newly announced headlining tour kicks off in Nashville on May 31 and will wrap in Monroe, Louisiana, on November 15. Jackson Dean, Ian Munsick and Zach Top will serve as openers on select dates.

“Nothing gets me buzzin’ like putting on a show and singing along with the crowd,” shares Lainey. “I want to give a big thank you to all of the fans who have continuously showed up and showed out this year. We can’t wait to see you nationwide on the ‘Country’s Cool Again Tour!'”

More details on Lainey’s fan event can be found on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Lainey’s currently #9 on the country charts with the Jelly Roll-assisted “Save Me.” Most recently, she was announced as a performer for the 57th annual CMA Awards, which will air November 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.