Lainey Wilson’s grateful for her six ACM nominations: “This never gets old”

Todd Owyoung/NBC

Lainey Wilson has been nominated in six categories at the 2023 ACM Awards, including Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for her latest LP, Bell Bottom Country.

This makes Lainey the second-most-nominated artist and the most-nominated female singer among her peers.

“Woke up this morning to this and y’all…this never gets old,” Lainey writes on Instagram after receiving the news.

“Thank you to every single person who has made this possible,” she continues. “I am so proud to be in these categories alongside some of my favorite artists and friends, especially my buddy @hardy…thank you for letting me be a part of the incredible song that is ‘wait in the truck’…Love y’all and see y’all down in TX. Let’s go!!!”

Hardy leads the nominations with seven nods, including Song of the Year, Visual Media of the Year and Music Event of the Year for his duet with Lainey, “wait in the truck.”

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, streams live on Amazon Prime Video May 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.