Lake Worth Beach Man Among 25 Arrested in Sting Operation

A Lake Worth Beach man is among 25 sexual predators that were arrested in Sarasota County as part of a multi-agency operation called Operation Intercept VI.

The operation is focused on taking sexual predators off the street.

The age of the current suspects ranged from 19 to 65. After responding to internet ads, online apps, and social media sites to engage in sexually explicit written and verbal conversations with minors, they were tracked down by the Sarasota County Police.

Richard Antico, 32, of Lake Worth Beach, was one of the men arrested in the recent sting. A news release from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says he told them he is currently employed as a food delivery driver.

One of the suspects rode a three-wheel bicycle to a minors home while in possession of cocaine. Another was equipped with two firearms and several narcotics. A third predator attempted to lure the child into his vehicle while several sent explicit photos and brought condoms with them.

The sheriff’s office reminds parents to be aware of the websites and apps their children are using, including all social media sites.

Any suspected child sexual exploitation or missing children may also be reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, an Operation Predator partner, at 1-800-843-5678