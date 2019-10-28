Landlord charged with murder after fatally shooting tenant he was trying to evict

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 57-year-old who reportedly shot and killed a tenant he was trying to evict from a home he was renting out.

The incident occurred Friday in Ocala, Florida.

Authorities said they received several phone calls throughout the day as the landlord Stanley Jensen attempted to remove the tenant, 49-year-old tenant Marc Bruss.

When officials arrived on the scene, they explained the eviction process to Jensen and advised him to leave the property and to not to return.

Around 8:30 pm officials reported that they were called to the area once more due to the report of gunfire. When they arrived to the scene, they found that Bruss dead inside of the home and Jensen nearby.

Jensen has been charged with second-degree murder and remains in police custody without bond.