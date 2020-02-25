Large fire at an abandoned train station leaves 1 injured in Delray Beach

According to Delray Beach Fire Rescue, at least one firefighter was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday while trying to put out a large fire that broke out at an abandoned train station in Delray beach near Interstate 95 and Atlantic Avenue.

The firefighter who was taken to the hospital is said to be facing non-life threatening injuries.

The roof of the building has collapsed. “It’s unclear how the fire started or if anyone is inside the building,” said Moschella, spokesperson for the Delray Beach Fire Department.

Officials said homeless people sometimes sleep in the train station, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“It’ll be interesting to find out what exactly was in that building that caught fire,” said Moschella.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.