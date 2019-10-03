Las Vegas shooting victims to receive estimated $800M in ‘landmark settlement’

Two years after the horrific Las Vegas Route 91 mass shooting, MGM Resorts International and the victims have reached what is being called a “landmark settlement.”

“The settlement is worth between $735 million and $800 million, depending on the number of claimants,” MGM Casino said in a statement Thursday.

The Casino also noted the settlement is not an admission of liability in what is considered the worst mass shooting in modern American history.

“Our goal has always been to resolve these matters so our community and the victims and their families can move forward in the healing process,” said Jim Murren, chairman, and CEO of MGM Resorts. “This agreement with the Plaintiffs’ Counsel is a major step, and one that we hoped for a long time would be possible.

“We have always believed that prolonged litigation around these matters is in no one’s best interest. It is our sincere hope that this agreement means that scenario will be avoided,” Murren added.

On October 1, 2017, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, killing 58 people and injuring almost 700.

Witnesses say the gunshots lasted between 10 and 15 minutes.

Shortly after, officers found Paddock’s dead in his hotel room.

Authorities believe Paddock acted alone in the massacre before killing himself.

Eglet Adams, a lead attorney for the plaintiffs, said the agreement marks a milestone in the recovery process.

“While nothing will be able to bring back the lives lost or undo the horrors so many suffered on that day, this settlement will provide fair compensation for thousands of victims and their families,” Adams said. “MGM Resorts is a valued member of the Las Vegas community, and this settlement represents good corporate citizenship on their part.”

Adams believes it will take until the end of next year to award the money to the estimated 44-hundred victims.

The settlement was officially reached on Monday, but MGM and the victims’ lawyers chose to make the announcement Thursday following anniversary ceremonies.