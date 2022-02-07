“Last Night Lonely”: Jon Pardi dropping new single next week

Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

Jon Pardi has new music on the way.

On Monday, the hit-making country singer announced that he’s dropping his new single, “Last Night Lonely,” next week. It serves as the lead single off his forthcoming new album.

“Been in the studio working on some stuff. New single coming next week from my upcoming album!” Jon teased on social media.

In response to the announcement, Jon’s wife, Summer, cheers in the comment section,”YA BABY!!!” while a fan celebrates, “Best news I’ve gotten this year,” and another fan writes, “SO STOKED!!!!”

The California native currently has two hits on the radio: he and Lauren Alaina teamed up for the smoldering duet “Getting Over Him,” while Jon’s solo single “Tequila Little Time,” off his 2019 album Heartache Medication, is currently in the top five on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

“Last Night Lonely” is available to pre-save now. The “Dirt on My Boots” hitmaker is set to perform at the famed Houston Rodeo on March 5.

