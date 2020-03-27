'Last Time I Say Sorry': Kane Brown brings soaring vocals to his new John Legend duet

RCA Records

RCA RecordsAfter teasing a forthcoming collaboration with John Legend for months, Kane Brown has finally shared the new song with fans. “Last Time I Say Sorry” is a piano-driven power ballad that vows to prove the singer’s love and dedication through actions, not words.

“I won’t say I’m sorry over and over / Can’t just say I’m sorry, I’ve gotta show ya,” John and Kane harmonize in the song’s chorus. “I won’t do it again, I’ll prove my love is true / I hope the last time I said sorry is the last time I’ll say sorry to you...”

Back in January, Kane posted a snippet of the song on Instagram, explaining at the time that he and John had just finished a writing session and couldn’t wait to share the results.

Fans will likely hear a live acoustic version from the two superstars very soon. They’re scheduled to perform together during ACM Presents: Our Country, which will air on April 5 in place of the postponed 2020 ACM Awards.

