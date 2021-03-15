Lathan Warlick and Tyler Hubbard have it "My Way" in new song

Sweet Talk Publicity

Tik Tok star Lathan Warlick is teaming up with Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard on a new song.

The rapper from West Tennessee will release “My Way” on Friday, which is described in a statement as a cross between “acoustic samples” and “surging beats” that is centered around the theme of “coming together to live every day like a weekend.” Lathan and Tyler co-wrote the song with RaeLynn, Blake Hubbard and Jarrod Ingram.

The singers have been teasing the track on social media, including a TikTok video that shows them singing along to the song in the car. “If I had it my way/Every day would be a Friday/We’d be riding with the windows down,” Tyler can be heard singing over a hip-hop beat.

“With this single, we really had it our way. It was so great working with Tyler! This song is how we’d both spend our Friday, living free and having fun,” Lathan says.

“I’m team Lathan all day — I was a huge fan before, and I feel like I have a new brother after this,” Tyler adds. “We wanted to write a fun one that had a good, positive feel. It’s a summer jam. I just envision everybody riding around with the windows down, blasting this song, and forgetting all their worries for a little bit.”

Lathan was discovered through Tik Tok by Granger Smith last year, the country star featuring him on a remix of “That’s Why I Love Dirt Roads.” Lathan also sang with Matt Stell on “Over Yonder.”

Lathan’s debut EP featuring a variety of country collaborations is expected to be released this spring.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.