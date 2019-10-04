Lauderhill Woman Attacked by Animal, Possibly a Bobcat

A Broward woman is in the hospital this morning after being attacked by an animal while out for a morning walk in Lauderhill.

#BREAKING – A husband and wife in Lauderhill have been transported to the hospital after they were attacked by an animal believed to be a bobcat. https://t.co/XeV05Wq9zQ — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) October 4, 2019



Fire rescue says the animal may have been a bobcat and the woman is being treated for serious injuries.

This morning #Lauderhill units transported an adult female to @BrowardHealth with serious injuries related to a possible bobcat attack. She was out for an early morning walk with her husband in the area of 6080 NW 44th Street when the incident occurred. #animalattack — Lauderhill Fire PIO (@LauderhillFDPIO) October 4, 2019

Officials said the woman’s husband suffered a leg injury trying to protect her during the attack.

He was also transported to the hospital in unknown condition.