Lauderhill Woman Attacked by Animal, Possibly a Bobcat

A Broward woman is in the hospital this morning after being attacked by an animal while out for a morning walk in Lauderhill.


Fire rescue says the animal may have been a bobcat and the woman is being treated for serious injuries.

Officials said the woman’s husband suffered a leg injury trying to protect her during the attack.
He was also transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

