Laura Ellis Shares Why She Races for the Cure

The 29th annual Susan G. Komen South Florida Race for the Cure® will take place on Saturday, January 25 along Downtown West Palm Beach’s waterfront.

Runners, walkers, corporate, school, and community teams and individuals of all ages are welcome to join the event that puts dollars to work and helps to make an impact on those touched by breast cancer.

Raise funds to find a cure and help save lives right here in our own communities of Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties.

Click here to register yourself & your team for Race for the Cure!