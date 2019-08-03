Laura Loomer announces bid for Congress in Palm Beach County

Conservative investigative journalist Laura Loomer announced her candidacy for Florida’s 21st Congressional District in the 2020 election on Friday.

Loomer is known for her controversial rhetoric and describes herself as the “most banned woman in the world.”

Loomer is banned from almost all social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, which could pose as a challenge when promoting her campaign.

She was also banned from Lyft, Uber, and even Uber Eats in 2017 after tweeting that she didn’t want to be driven by Muslim rideshare drivers.

The 26-year-old is joining a packed field of Republican hopefuls seeking to unseat Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel in Florida’s 21st district, which covers a majority of Palm Beach County.

Frankel represents a heavily Democratic district and did not face a challenger in 2018.

“The congressional seat is currently held by Democrat Lois Frankel, a staunch obstructionist and critic of President Donald J. Trump, and a close friend and ally of Speaker Nancy Pelosi,” a press release from Loomer said. “Frankel, despite chairing the Democratic Congressional Women’s Caucus has refused to denounce Freshmen Democrat Reps. Ilhan Omar, AOC, and Rashida Tlaib for their anti-Semitism.”

Laura Loomer files to run against Rep. Lois Frankel. Running Loomer’s campaign: Trump’s 2016 Florida state director, Karen Giorno FL-21 is a blue district, based in Palm Beach County, home to Trump’s winter getaway club, Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/srDjzZtvu4 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) August 2, 2019

Loomer’s Republican contenders include Christian Acosta, Michael Blueming Jr., Liz Felton and Victor Garcia da Rosa, according to ballotpedia.