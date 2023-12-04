Lauren Akins launches new Daisy & Cowboy Perfume Collection

ABC

Thomas Rhett‘s wife, Lauren Akins, has teamed with Love One International and Nashville-based fragrance house Ranger Station to launch the Daisy & Cowboy Perfume Collection by Lauren Akins.

The line is named after Lauren and Thomas’ horses, who are featured in the collection’s photoshoot.

“Daisy is what people say it smells like when I walk into a room, and Cowboy is all the things that I had added to [Daisy] that I had to take out because my friends were like, ‘that’s not it,’” Lauren tells People with a laugh.

“When we created Daisy, [Thomas] was like, yeah, that’s it,” adds the Love One International board vice-chairman. “He knows me the best. So I think when I had his approval I was like, all right, we’ve done it, my husband says we nailed it.”

The Daisy & Cowboy Perfume Collection by Lauren Akins is available for purchase now at Ranger Station’s store in Nashville and online at rangerstation.co.

Half of the proceeds from every purchase will support Love One International’s provision of lifesaving medical care to children in Uganda.

