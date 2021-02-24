Lauren Akins posts hilarious video of her and Thomas Rhett's one-year-old daughter

ABC

Lauren Akins shared a very relatable video of her and Thomas Rhett‘s one-year-old daughter, Lennon Love Akins, with her social media followers.

“Just your typical struggle bus on a Wednesday. I feel ya babe, sometimes I just…can’t,” Lauren writes with a series of crying laughing emojis alongside a clip of the toddler slumped over on the ground, refusing to sit up.

In the video, Lauren, laughs hysterically as she attempts to convince her little one to get off the floor.

“You can hear her say ‘doww?’ aka ‘I want down,'” she captioned the clip. “I’m still laughing, she is the goofiest kid even at just 1 year.”

She also added a note for all of her critics. “For all of you thinking I’m a horrible mom, she is practically running around the house and started walking at 9 months, so sitting up is not something we’re working on,” she says. “She blew past that milestone about 6 months ago.”

The couple is also parents to five-year-old Willa Gray and three-year-old Ada James. Their family celebrated Lennon Love’s first birthday earlier this month.

By Good Morning America

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.