Lauren Akins says she and Thomas Rhett have "a lot of fun" with their girls during quarantine

ABC/Image Group LA

Like many artists, Thomas Rhett has spent 2020 off the road as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but his wife Lauren Akins reveals that he’s adapting well to the new way of life.

In an interview with People, Lauren shares that her husband’s transition from nonstop touring to being at home 24/7 was admittedly an “adjustment,” one that’s offered him a new appreciation for parenting.

“I think it was hard for him to have to go from such a fast-paced life to slowing way down. Then to be in it with me and three kids every single day, every single night,” she explains. “I think he’s like, ‘the moms and dads who are up with their kids every single night, that’s no joke.'”

Thomas and Lauren welcomed their third daughter, Lennon Love, in February. Lauren says the couple is enjoying time with their three girls, all of whom are under the age of five, balancing their time between playing outside, building forts and indulging in movie nights that are often equipped with popcorn and marshmallows.

“We have had a really sweet last six months with our new family of five. It has been my dream come true having him home. I’ve been really proud of how he has tackled the no-sleep nights, day after day,” she remarks.

“Our kids are honestly really good, but having a new baby in the house is a whole different thing. But it’s been a lot of fun and he’s such a good dad, and he just loves our kids so well,” she continues. “We really had a lot of fun.”

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.