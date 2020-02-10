Lauren Akins shares sweet pregnancy photo with her daughters

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAThomas Rhett's wife Lauren Akins has captured a sentimental photo celebrating her daughters as they await the birth of their third child.

Lauren, who's in the ninth month of her pregnancy, turned to Instagram to share an aerial shot of herself lying on the couch with daughters Ada and Willa snuggled alongside her, all three smiling up at the camera.

"Might be the last time I can hold all 3 girls this easily," Lauren expresses in the sweet photo's caption.

Many of Thomas and Lauren's country music friends commented, with Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild, along with Lindsay Ell and Tyler Hubbard's wife Hayley Hubbard, and Abby Smyers, wife of Dan Smyers, all leaving notes of support.

The couple announced in July 2019 that they were expecting their third daughter. Lauren's due date was earlier this month. Thomas' father Rhett Akins is also expecting with his wife Sonya; their baby boy is due in March.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.