Lauren Akins, wife of country star Thomas Rhett, launches nine-stop book tour for her memoir

Julie Paisley

Julie PaisleyLauren Akins has already amassed a loyal fan base as the wife of country superstar Thomas Rhett. Now Lauren has written a memoir called Live in Love: Growing Together Through Life’s Changes, which details her love story with her husband, as well as the challenges they face together as their family continues to grow.

The book will be on sale beginning May 5, and Lauren will embark on a nine-stop tour in support of the memoir. The run kicks off on May 2 at the James K. Polk Theater in the couple’s hometown of Nashville.

Each ticket for Lauren’s Live in Love Tour includes a copy of the memoir, and additional VIP packages are available, too. For a complete itinerary and purchasing details, visit Lauren's website.

Live in Love details Lauren’s journey into becoming who she is today. It includes the story of her mission work in Haiti and Uganda, explaining how she and Thomas adopted the Ugandan child who is now their oldest daughter, Willa. The couple have since welcomed two more children, including their youngest, Lennon, who was born earlier this month.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.