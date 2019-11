Our girl Lauren Alaina is headed to the DWTS finals!

Alaina and her dance partner Gleb Savchenko will face off against Kel Mitchell, Hannah Brown and Ally Brooke in next weeks finale.

Monday’s (Nov. 18) heart-wrenching episode sent James Van Der Beek home just after he announced the news that his wife Kimberly had suffered a miscarriage over the weekend.

MORE