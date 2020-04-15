Lauren Alaina finds humor in her broken toe situation with a Brooks & Dunn hit

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LALauren Alaina as broken two of her toes, but she's laughing it off with a Brooks & Dunn song.

Lauren turned to Twitter Wednesday to share a humorous video poking fun at the situation. Though she doesn't share how she broke her toes, the "Doin' Fine" singer is seen wearing a medical boot on her foot as she rides around her kitchen on a scooter while wearing a pizza print onesie -- all while Brooks & Dunn's hit "Boot Scootin' Boogie" plays in the background.

"Taking the boot scoot to a whole new level. I Brooks & Dunn went and broke two of my toes. I present to you, 'Boot Scootin’ Boogie' feet. Lauren Alaina," the American Idol finalist writes in the pun-filled caption.

"That’s one way to boot scoot. We hope you get well soon @Lauren_Alaina!" the duo responds, prompting Lauren replying with her own excitement. "Day made. My foot doesn’t even hurt now," she says in a follow up tweet.

Lauren released her latest EP, Getting Good, in March. She is currently working on her third studio album.

