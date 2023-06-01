Lauren Alaina gets ‘Unlocked’ with new EP

Big Loud

Lauren Alaina‘s getting some help from her superstar friends on her first new collection of music since changing record labels.

The six-song Unlocked drops June 9 and features a collaboration with Lainey Wilson on “Thicc as Thieves,” which Lauren co-wrote with Luke Bryan. Lauren also had a hand in writing “A Walk in the Bar,” which arrives Thursday night, along with the track titled “Hangovers.” Cole Swindell help craft “Smaller the Town.”

The American Idol runner-up hopes the new music will help her fans get to know her a little better.

“It’s been 13 years since we first met, and until a couple of years ago, I don’t know that I ever slowed down for more than a day or two at a time,” Lauren says. “I spent more time with the people that matter most to me — my family, my fiancé, my friends — during that period than I had in years.”

“This music comes from my heart and my hometown,” she continues. “I am who I am because of where and who I come from, and I’m more me today than I’ve ever been. I can’t wait to unlock this next chapter with you.”

You can get a sneak peak of the record via a new YouTube video Lauren posted on her socials on Thursday.

