Lauren Alaina is "feeling healthy" after COVID-19 diagnosis

Lauren Alaina is on the mend following a battle with COVID-19.

The American Idol season 10 runner-up tweeted March 20 that she’d tested positive for COVID-19. In an interview with People, she shares that she was “pretty sick” with the virus and experienced symptoms including shortness of breath and strong headaches.

“I’m doing better now,” she reports, adding that she is “feeling healthy” and staying hydrated. “I was so frustrated when I got it, because I have taken it so seriously, and I went over a year and didn’t get it, and then I got it. I rarely even go to the grocery store, but it’s a very contagious virus and I picked it up somewhere.”

The singer tested positive for the virus days before she was scheduled to get her first dose of the vaccine. “I was going to get it, because I didn’t want to get the virus. But I got it,” she explains. “It’s different for everyone. I just want my life back, and it felt like a way for me to get one step closer to that.”

Lauren recently released her latest single, “Getting Over Him,” featuring Jon Pardi. It’s the title track of her 2020 EP.

By Cillea Houghton

