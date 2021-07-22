Lauren Alaina is “Getting Good” at going gold: Four of her singles received new plaques

(L to R:) Jordan Pettit, Director, Artist Relations & Programming Strategy, Opry Entertainment Group; Trisha McClanahan, McClanahan Mgmt; Damon Moberly, Sr. Vice President Promotion, Mercury Records Nashville; Lauren Alaina; Royce Risser, Exec Vice President Promotion, UMG Nashville; Jackie Jones, Vice President, Artist and Industry Relations, RIAA; Stephanie Wright, Sr. Vice President, A&R, UMG Nashville; Courtesy of Schmidt Relations/UMG NAshville

Lauren Alaina got a major surprise backstage at the Grand Ole Opry earlier this week, as not one but four of her singles received official RIAA gold certification plaques.

Her 2019 single “Getting Good” was among them, as was the title track of her 2017 Road Less Traveled album, plus two more songs off that project’s track list: “Doin’ Fine” and “Like My Mother Does.”

“This achievement as a female in country music is such an honor,” Lauren reflected on social media, sharing a couple of snapshots of the special moment when her team surprised her with her new hardware.

“Thank you to my fans for listening & buying the music I pour my heart into. These gold records are just as much yours,” she added.

Looking ahead, Lauren’s got a number of diverse ventures on the horizon. She’ll serve as opening act for Florida Georgia Line’s I Love My Country Tour this fall, and she’s also planning a couple of on-screen roles, both in an episode of the CBS series Secret Celebrity Renovation and in a starring role in the Hallmark film Roadhouse Romance.

Plus, Lauren also recently authored her first-ever book. Part coming-of-age memoir, part survival guide, the new title — called Getting Good at Being You: Learning to Love Who God Made You to Be — will be on shelves November 2.

