Lauren Alaina is "Getting Over Him" — and finally learning to flirt

Mercury Nashville

Lauren Alaina‘s new single, “Getting Over Him,” may be a duet with her pal Jon Pardi, but she wrote it as a reaction to putting her last two boyfriends in the past.

The American Idol runner-up dated and was briefly engaged to high school beau Alex Hopkins, before her relationship with comedian John Crist. After a lot of soul-searching, Lauren admits she relished opening up about her struggles on her latest EP, also titled Getting Over Him.

“It’s one of my favorites,” she says of the song. “I think it’s so fun. It is so unlike anything I’ve ever done.”

“I had this idea because after my two breakups,” she continues, “I had not been single — like really been single — since I was 17 years old. And I was like, ‘I just need a little flirty song about a boy in a bar, I think.'”

Believe it or not, the famously outgoing hitmaker maintains she didn’t have any game when it came to attracting the opposite sex.

“Y’all, the struggle was real for me to learn how to actually flirt,” she insists. “I’m getting better, but I was like, ‘I don’t know how to flirt with intent!'”

“I’m a very, like, flirty, outgoing person,” she admits. “But I’d never, like, flirted with people in hopes that they would be like, ‘Do you want to go on a date?’ You know? So I was, like, really trying to figure that out.”

“Getting Over Him” follows Lauren’s top thirty hit, “Getting Good.” She previously topped the chart with her own “Road Less Traveled” in 2017, and with Kane Brown and “What Ifs” that same year. Last year, she made it to number one again with HARDY and Devin Dawson and “One Beer.”

By Stephen Hubbard

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.