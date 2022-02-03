Lauren Alaina signs on for ‘Beyond the Edge,’ an extreme celebrity competition show for charity

Adria Malcolm/Getty Images

Lauren Alaina is among the stars who’ve signed on to compete in Beyond the Edge, a CBS reality show that pits celebrities from all aspects of show business against the elements. Variety confirmed the news this week.

The series, which takes some cues from Survivor, brings its star cast to the jungle of Bocas del Toro, Panama, where the celebs will battle “torrential downpours, scorching heat and deadly wildlife,” according to the network.

There’s one more twist: Instead of conventional reality show eliminations, the celebs will be able to ring a bell when they’re ready to tap out of the grueling experience. But each star will be playing for a charity of their choosing, and at the end of the two-week experience, the two top performers will battle it out in a final competition for the bragging rights of winning the most money for their charity.

Lauren’s not the only cast member repping country music: Also heading to Panama for the show is Craig Morgan, who had a viral hit in 2019 with “The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost.”

Lauren’s charity of choice is The Next Door, a Nashville-based facility supporting women impacted by addiction, mental illness, trauma, incarceration and more.

Meanwhile, Craig is playing for Operation Finally Home, a nonprofit that provides custom-built, mortgage-free homes to military veterans.

Other stars participating in Beyond the Edge include Super Bowl MVP Ray Lewis, actor Jodie Sweetin, The Bachelor personality Colton Underwood and more. Beyond the Edge will premiere March 16 at 9 p.m. EST.

