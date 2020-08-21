Lauren Alaina taps Jon Pardi for title track duet, “Getting Over Him”

Mercury Nashville

Lauren Alaina recruits Jon Pardi to join her on “Getting Over Him,” the just-released title track off her new EP.



Fun-loving and full of swagger, the tune is all about how a fling can ease post-breakup pain. While Lauren’s part of the song mourns the loss of a relationship and an unfaithful partner, Jon chimes in to offer her a good time and distract her from her heartbreak.

“We were dive bar kissing / Heartbreak fixing / No strings Saturday night,” the two singers harmonize in the chorus. “Hot like a match / It burned out fast / Forever wasn’t in our eyes…”

Lauren and Jon effortlessly trade lines throughout the song, and for good reason: It’s not their first time collaborating. Lauren signed on as a guest artist for Jon’s “Don’t Blame it on Whiskey,” off his Heartache Medication album.



While she’s no stranger to duet projects, Lauren admits that she’s a little surprised her EP includes a song about moving on with a quick fling.

“I’ve done duets with other people for their projects, but I have never done any for my own,” she explains “…[Jon’s] energy is so amazing. I can’t believe I have a rebound song — but I do.”

Getting Over Him is due out on September 4.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



