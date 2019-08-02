Law Enforcement: Fake Money Floating Around South Florida

Law enforcement is warning about a rise in fake money being used in Palm Beach and Martin county stores after the arrest of three people for passing fake $20 bills at various Dunkin Donuts locations in Tequesta and Hobe sound.

Tequesta Police Chief Gus Medina says Wellington woman and two men are in custody after allegedly passing a prop $20 bill at the counter and then trying to do it again in the drive-thru.

The bills are marked “For motion picture use only.”