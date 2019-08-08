Lawmaker Files Bill to Decriminalize Marijuana

A Florida lawmaker has filed a new bill, HB 101, to decriminalize marijuana.

The legislation, which was filed Monday by Democratic State Representative Shervin Jones of Broward County, would decriminalize the possession of certain amounts of marijuana.

Happy to introduce my first bill of the 2020 legislative session! Making our communities equitable and safer starts with ensuring that people have a fair shot. Floridians need reform of cannabis laws, and we will make sure we end the injustice of overcriminalization. #WEthePEOPLE pic.twitter.com/0L79ENpRhH — Shevrin Jones (@ShevrinJones) August 5, 2019

If passed, the new law would reduce criminal penalties for people who are in possession of 20 grams or less of cannabis, as well as products that contain 600 milligrams or less of THC.

The proposal adds that if a juvenile is arrested for possession of certain amounts of cannabis, that person would be eligible to enroll in civil citation or pre-arrest diversion programs on their first offense.

Under existing Florida law, possession of less than 20 grams of cannabis is a first-degree misdemeanor, with penalties of up to one year in jail, or one-year probation as well as a $1,000 dollar fine.

Read the complete proposal below: