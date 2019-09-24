Lawmakers introduce bill that would double fines for drivers who don’t stop for school buses

In an effort to cut down on the number of drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses, lawmakers in Florida are seeking to double the fines that drivers would receive if they are caught in the act.

The bill filed by Senator Ed. Hooper if passed, would take the penalty for not stopping for a school bus from $100 to $200 if the driver is on the opposite side of the road that the bus is on and will take the penalty from $200 to $300 for those on the same side of the road as the school bus.

The bill also suggested that repeat offenders should have their license revoked for an extended period of time.

Senator Hooper plans to introduce the bill in the 2020 legislative session.