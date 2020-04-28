Lawyer to visit Florida beaches dressed up as Grim Reaper

A lawyer in Florida announced that he will be traveling to different beaches around Florida dressed up as the Grim Reaper in order to warn people to keep social distancing on beaches as states reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Daniel Uhlfelder made the announcement via Twitter:
Many of you have asked if I am willing to travel around Florida wearing Grim Reaper attire to the beaches and other areas of the state opening up prematurely. The answer is absolutely yes. Beginning May 1 we will hit the road here in state. Please retweet and spread the word. pic.twitter.com/UO7QKg161n
— Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) April 22, 2020