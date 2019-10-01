Layoffs in Lake Worth Beach to Help Finance Electric Utility Upgrade

The city of Lake Worth Beach is laying off 5 city employees effective immediately, eliminating 35 jobs, and cutting $800,000 from its budget according to reports. For years, the city has been taking money from its city electric utility and using that money to run the city and not putting it back into the utility, and City Manager Michael Bornstein says something has to be done so that the city can upgrade its utility.

“And we’re reversing 40-50 years of that benign neglect. If you’re not constantly maintaining and fixing and rebuilding and upgrading your electric utility, it’s deteriorating,” Bornstein said.

The system is deteriorating power outages are common for customers in Lake Worth Beach.

Dave Palombo owns Dave’s Last Resort and Raw Bar in downtown Lake Worth Beach.

“It was bad. I mean we had power outages all the time, power surges, spikes, shorting out equipment,” Palombo told CBS12.

The layoffs were effective yesterday, and the employees did not receive a severance package.