Lays announces new fall inspired flavored chips

It is no surprise that Lay potato chips has come out with a new flavor to tickle their customer’s taste buds. What IS usually surprising is what flavors the company has chosen.

Lays has decided to get into the fall spirit with a new flavor, but instead of going the pumpkin-spiced flavored route as most brands tend to do in the fall, Lays has opted for a more cozy type of taste with the limited-time addition of “Grilled cheese and Tomato soup,” flavored chips.

Grilled cheese and tomato soup are common eats during the colder months of the year and sometimes even when it’s not so cold, but it will be interesting to see how they taste together as a chip!

The new flavor will be available nationwide beginning Monday, October 21st.

In addition to the new flavor being available on October 21st, Lays is starting a newest contest where 200 people will win free Lay’s for a year. All you have to do is upload a photo of yourself with Lay’s new packaging design to www.gottahavelays.com and you are entered to win.