Learn to line dance in Music City

Love country music and want to learn to line dance? You’re in luck.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will be hosting a line dancing workshop at its Taylor Swift Education Center on February 17. Guided by dance instructor Dana Romanello, the one-hour event will take visitors through various moves to the tune of hit country songs, all in the heart of Music City USA.

The all-ages workshop is included in museum admission tickets and free for museum members.

For more information, head to countrymusichalloffame.org.

